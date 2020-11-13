Flick Fact: Joe Biden won McLean County, but was it across the county?

Question: The rule of thumb to the 2020 presidential vote was that across America “rural” voters went for Donald Trump and “urban” voters supported Joe Biden. Was that true in McLean County as well?

Answer: Yes, it was. Of 84,084 votes cast in the county, Joe Biden won the county by a 3,354-vote margin, thanks to winning the Bloomington vote that was almost 2-to-1 for Biden. Trump won the rest of the county.

