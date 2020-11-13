Flick Fact: Joe Biden won McLean County, but was it across the county?

Question: The rule of thumb to the 2020 presidential vote was that across America “rural” voters went for Donald Trump and “urban” voters supported Joe Biden. Was that true in McLean County as well?
Answer: Yes, it was. Of 84,084 votes cast in the county, Joe Biden won the county by a 3,354-vote margin, thanks to winning the Bloomington vote that was almost 2-to-1 for Biden. Trump won the rest of the county.
Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois
tropicsnight.jfif
RT 66 TOURISM 3 SAS
PRINCESS THEATRE 5 SAS
PALMS GRILL CAFE 1 CTM
OEM CHENOA 2 SAS
NEON BHS SIGN lead SAS
MONA'S 75TH 2 SAS
McLean Arcade Museum 6 sas
L is for lighting
Jesus Saves a Sign Lead sas
images.jfif
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4
download (1).jfif
CLOCK DESIGN 4 SAS
Cadillac Jack's
AN OUTPOST FOR BOOKS 1 SAS
030719-blm-loc-3statefarmsale
5dd8b0a282f38.preview.jpg
