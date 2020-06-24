You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Just how big is Abe's head up on Mount Rushmore?
Flick Fact: Just how big is Abe's head up on Mount Rushmore?

Abe on Rushmore

Abe on Rushmore

 BILL FLICK

Question: When practicing law in Central Illinois, Abe Lincoln was 6-feet-4 in height. But how tall is just his head now up on Mount Rushmore?

Answer: Abe has admittedly developed a big head. It’s 60 feet tall up there on Rushmore.

