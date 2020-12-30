Flick Fact: Just how did the federal agency OK’ing these COVID vaccines get its start?

Question: It’s the FDA (the Food and Drug Administration), a federal agency responsible for protecting the public health that has also been giving the official go-ahead for the release of the COVID-19 vaccines. Who launched the FDA?

Answer: As many claim “everything somehow comes through Bloomington-Normal,” in 1906, a congressman who grew up in Bloomington, James Robert Mann, introduced legislation that became the Pure Food and Drugs Act and with that, the basis of the FDA.

