Flick Fact: Just how do you actually pronounce Illini?
Flick Fact: Just how do you actually pronounce Illini?

Question: Although we know them as the Illini (usually pronounced “ill-eye-nye”), the actual Illini Native Americans pronounced the word how?

Answer: They pronounced it “ih-lie-NEE.” That’s according to state archives.

