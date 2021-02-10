Flick Fact: Just how far back is Illinois in being ‘safe’ from COVID-19?

Question: Some states are "safer" than others during COVID-19 based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they now are vaccinating. Can you name the 10 “safest” states, 10 “least safe” and where Illinois and surrounding states rank?

Answer: According to polling by the online ratings firm WalletHub, using metrics ranging from transmission rates to positive testing to access to vaccines, the "safest" states are Alaska, Vermont, Colorado, Montana and North Dakota. The least safe: Arizona, Alabama, Mississippi, Nevada and South Carolina. Illinois ranked as 21st safest. Others: Iowa No. 7; Missouri No. 10; Indiana No. 22; Wisconsin No. 26; Kentucky No. 34; Wisconsin No. 26.

