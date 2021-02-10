 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Just how far back is Illinois in being ‘safe’ from COVID-19?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Just how far back is Illinois in being ‘safe’ from COVID-19?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Some states are "safer" than others during COVID-19 based on how well they have kept the pandemic under control and how much they now are vaccinating. Can you name the 10 “safest” states, 10 “least safe” and where Illinois and surrounding states rank?

Answer: According to polling by the online ratings firm WalletHub, using metrics ranging from transmission rates to positive testing to access to vaccines, the "safest" states are Alaska, Vermont, Colorado, Montana and North Dakota. The least safe: Arizona, Alabama, Mississippi, Nevada and South Carolina. Illinois ranked as 21st safest. Others: Iowa No. 7; Missouri No. 10; Indiana No. 22; Wisconsin No. 26; Kentucky No. 34; Wisconsin No. 26.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 10

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man jailed on 9 drug charges in McLean County
Local Crime & Courts

Man jailed on 9 drug charges in McLean County

Terrell Gage was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday he was charged in McLean County court with four Class 1 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, four Class 2 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one Class 3 felony count of unlawful possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: IWU students give thanks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News