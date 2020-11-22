 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Just how harrowing was John F. Kennedy’s flight into B-N?
Flick Fact: Just how harrowing was John F. Kennedy’s flight into B-N?

Question: President John F. Kennedy, assassinated in Dallas 57 years ago today, was in Bloomington four years before that, to attend presidential campaign events in B-N. How was his flight in?

Answer: It wasn’t pleasant. Flying in on an Apache twin-engine four-seat plane, it was so windy that day, the pilot was forced to land in a field next to the runway at what was then the Bloomington Municipal Airport. The plane ultimately got stuck in mud and JFK had to trudge through it to get to the tarmac. “Only for the Democratic Party!” he announced to a crowd, still with a smile and a thumbs-up as he emerged from the field, his shoes covered in mud.

