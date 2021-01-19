Flick Fact: Just how high is Bloomington-Normal?

Question: Interstate 55 runs from Lake Shore Drive in Chicago all the way south to LaPlace, Louisiana, just outside of New Orleans, a 964-mile north-south trip. If you want to bike it, where do you want to start?

Answer: We’d suggest Normal. At 819 feet above sea level, it is at the highest point of the entire I-55 stretch and it’s all downhill either way from there. Thus, even if we always say we are “going up to Chicago” from here, we are actually traveling “down” to Chicago. Or New Orleans. Or even Springfield.