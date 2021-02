Question: A popular longtime Bloomington restaurant with a large fleet of cars that famously sits in its Main Street lot is Tobin’s Pizza. How many miles do those delivery vehicles travel in a year?

Answer: Tobin’s has up to 30 vehicles in its delivery fleet and, according to a recent Larry Carius restaurant column in this newspaper, they travel up to 450,000 miles in just one year. That’s about 18 times around the world or about 56,250 trips from one end of Veterans Parkway to the other!