Flick Fact: Just how much corn and beans are out in those fields at harvest?

Question: McLean County is one of the world's largest exporters of corn and soybeans in the world, but here’s something not as well known — how many railroad cars would it take to transport these products out of our county each fall?

Answer: According to the Illinois Farm Bureau, it would take 22,591 railroad cars — or 149 entire miles of railroad cars, from here all the way to Wisconsin — to transport all of the corn and beans produced in McLean County in just one year.

