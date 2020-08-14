You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Just how much has COVID-19 occupied the daily news?
top story

Flick Fact: Just how much has COVID-19 occupied the daily news?

Jessica McKnight

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight listens to a question asked by county Board of Health member Susan Schafer during the board meeting July 8 at the county health department building in downtown Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Question: Talk about taking a job at the right time ... or the wrong time. Jessica McKnight is administrator of the McLean County Health Department. She took the job in January. Then COVID-19 began. Since then, how many stories have appeared in this newspaper that have contained her name?

Answer: According to this newspaper’s archive, by last weekend, Jessica McKnight had been in 112 news stories. “I was just getting my bearings in the office and the community when we started responding to coronavirus,” she says. “One of the biggest changes ... I have seen has been how visible public health has become.”

