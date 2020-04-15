You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Just how much TP did we buy?
Flick Fact: Just how much TP did we buy?

Empty toilet paper displays

 BILL FLICK

Question: While stores are now replenishing supplies, at the height of the toilet-paper-buying rampage/spree in late March, Walmart sold how much TP?

Answer: "In five days, we sold enough toilet paper for every American to have their own roll. Just in five days," Doug McMillion, Walmart CEO, said this week on NBC's "Today." After TP, the next shopping rush/crush was hand santizers and cleaning products, then food, consumables, puzzles and games. The newest buying trend, occurring now: grooming products. "People are starting to need a haircut," says McMillon.

