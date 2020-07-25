Flick Fact: Just what are our favorite fast-food restaurants?

Question: There are those fast-food restaurants that are so known and reliable that a customer will pull into one no matter where in America. In a 2020 ranking of such restaurants, Bloomington-Normal also has all 10 of America's most "brand-friendly" fast-food places. Can you name the 10, in order?
Answer: In a 2020 survey carried out by the marketing firm, MBLM, that studies business trends, the top 10 fast-food restaurants based on reliability and "brand-friendliness" are: (1) Starbucks; (2) Chick-fil-A; (3) McDonald’s; (4) Dunkin’; (5) Subway; (6) Wendy’s; (7) KFC; (8) Taco Bell; (9) Domino’s and (10) Pizza Hut.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
