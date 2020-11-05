Flick Fact: Just which day of the week is least stressful?

Question: Can you name the day of the week that’s least stressful, according to a study done at the University of Illinois?

Answer: It’s not Sunday, as one might expect. The most relaxing day of the week is Thursday, according to a U of I study.

