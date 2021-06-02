 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Just why is that Eastland Mall store called Old Navy?

Question: There’s an Old Navy store at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. To whose Old Navy does that refer?

Answer: Old Navy has nothing to do with any military division. It is actually named after a bar in Paris that the founders liked.

