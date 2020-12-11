 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Legendary ‘Sam The Snowman’ … did you know he went to EIU?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Legendary ‘Sam The Snowman’ … did you know he went to EIU?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: True or false? “Sam the Snowman” on TV’s timeless Christmas classic, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” is voiced by a guy who got in trouble at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston back in 1930 for climbing the ivy-covered walls of that school’s then all-female dormitory, Pemberton Hall.

Answer: You could say that’s true. The voice of “Sam” is Burl Ives, a popular 1950s and ‘60s singer and banjoist from near Newton who attended nearby Eastern Illinois Teachers College but later admitted he never “enjoyed the classroom” and dropped out as a junior to pursue Broadway. The school has fully forgiven Ives for his legendary antics that he later consigned as “vintage college immaturity.” The art facilities center at EIU in 1990 was named Burl Ives Studio Hall. Ives died in 1995 at age 89 and is buried near Newton.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington Public Library hosts program for children to read to therapy dogs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News