Flick Fact: Lincoln, Illinois’ World Series hero also did WHAT?
Question: One of Lincoln, Illinois’ most successful but least-known legends is Emil Verban Sr., a star of the 1944 World Series while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals who also had an amazing career after he retired from baseball. Do you know what else Emil did?
Answer: Verban founded a bank in Logan County, sold fallout shelters during the nuclear scare in the early 1960s, worked for a collection company, started a professional services agency, sold commercial and farm real estate and invented a tube that allows paste to come out of a dispenser easier.
