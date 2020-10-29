 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Lincoln, Illinois’ World Series hero also did WHAT?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Lincoln, Illinois’ World Series hero also did WHAT?

{{featured_button_text}}

Flick Fact: Lincoln, Illinois’ World Series hero also did WHAT? 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: One of Lincoln, Illinois’ most successful but least-known legends is Emil Verban Sr., a star of the 1944 World Series while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals who also had an amazing career after he retired from baseball. Do you know what else Emil did?

Answer: Verban founded a bank in Logan County, sold fallout shelters during the nuclear scare in the early 1960s, worked for a collection company, started a professional services agency, sold commercial and farm real estate and invented a tube that allows paste to come out of a dispenser easier.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lead ammunition found in deer meat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News