Flick Fact: Lower your blood pressure … by living in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: Stress is a leading cause of illness, says health experts, so choosing a calmer city in which to live can help. Can you name the Top Ten Least Stressed Cities in the U.S., according to the website smartasset.com?
Answer: They are (1) Madison, Wisconsin; (2) Fargo, North Dakota; (3) Iowa City, Iowa; (4) Ann Arbor, Michigan; (5) Boulder, Colorado; (6) Duluth, Minnesota; (7) Bloomington; (8) Rochester, Minnesota; (9) College Station, Texas; (10) Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
