Flick Fact: Lower your blood pressure … by living in Bloomington-Normal?
top story

Question: Stress is a leading cause of illness, says health experts, so choosing a calmer city in which to live can help. Can you name the Top Ten Least Stressed Cities in the U.S., according to the website smartasset.com?

Answer: They are (1) Madison, Wisconsin; (2) Fargo, North Dakota; (3) Iowa City, Iowa; (4) Ann Arbor, Michigan; (5) Boulder, Colorado; (6) Duluth, Minnesota; (7) Bloomington; (8) Rochester, Minnesota; (9) College Station, Texas; (10) Santa Fe, New Mexico.

