Flick Fact: Major League Baseball’s most amazing record you’ve never heard

Question: A recent Flick Fact pointed out that in an average Major League Baseball game, between 85 and 120 dozen balls are used. So how does that make a game played on April 11, 1912, especially interesting and unique?

Answer: In an American Association (pro baseball minor league) game between the Kansas City Blues and Columbia (South Carolina) Senators in which there were 28 hits and 15 runs but no home runs and — this may be the most amazing part — no foul balls that flew into the stands, only one ball was used for the entire nine-inning game. As pointed out by reader Bev Edgerton, it is believed to be the only professional baseball game ever played where that occurred.