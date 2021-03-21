Flick Fact: McLean County’s most distressing statistic...

Question: COVID-19 has produced endless statistics, internationally, nationally and locally. One of the more subtle and yet also very sad statistics has occurred in McLean County. Do you know that one?

Answer: It’s suicides. While they can’t be traced directly to COVID-19, they rose significantly in 2020 in McLean County. According to county statistics, there were 28 suicides in 2020, up from 18 in 2019. The first month of COVID-19 lockdown and awareness, March 2020 as well as December were the worst months, with five suicides each.