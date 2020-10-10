Flick Fact: Meet Bloomington-Normal’s most unique street …

Question: Norbloom Avenue is a quiet, tree-lined street, north and east of Emerson and Linden, in the Twin Cities. Do you know what is especially interesting about the street?
Answer: It is a street that literally sits on the dividing line of Bloomington from Normal, with some homes sitting in both cities — thus the name, Norbloom. Legend has it that one home on Norbloom, built in the 1950s, was a man and wife, one a big Bloomington High backer and the other a Normal Community alum. Thus the home was specifically placed on the property so that the bedroom sat right on the cities’ dividing line so that, while sharing the same bed, one always slept in Bloomington and the other in Normal.
