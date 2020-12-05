Flick Fact: Nearly 4 of every 10 Bloomington-Normal workers have jobs in what 3 fields?

Question: At last count, Bloomington-Normal has 132,900 residents, 71,000 of whom have jobs. Rather amazingly, 37% of those work in only three fields and/or professions. Can you name them?
Answer: Insurance (17,500, at State Farm and Country Financial), education (6,650 at Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan, Heartland Community College, Unit 5, District 87, and private schools) and health care (2,550 OSF St. Joseph, Carle-BroMenn and the surgical centers). That’s based on U.S. Census data.
Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois
