Flick Fact: Never been to a NASCAR race but now look at a Normal man ...

Question: While watching this coming Sunday’s return of NASCAR in wake of the COVID-19 shutdown and of its Cup Series race at Darlington (Wis.) Raceway, you might see that one of the race’s grand marshals looks familiar. Why?

Answer: Normal’s David Zich — these days a doctor in Chicago and the son of Janet and Richard Zich of Normal — has been informed he is one of the race’s grand marshals. “David has probably never even watched a NASCAR race,” says Janet, “but his selection apparently grew out of the fact he frequently appears on Fox Channel 32 in Chicago to speak about, and answer questions in relation to, COVID-19.” David Zich is a 1986 graduate of Normal Community High School and University of Illinois.