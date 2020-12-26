 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Ninety-five years ago, what was Bloomington’s wish?
Flick Fact: Ninety-five years ago, what was Bloomington’s wish?

Question: A 1925 Christmastime listing in this newspaper of “What Bloomington Would Like To Find In Its Municipal Christmas Stocking for 1926” listed what among the city’s civic goals and wishes?

Answer: Among the city’s “wishes” for the coming year of 1926, according to the list in this newspaper: “Annexation of Normal.” Some now 95 years later, we’re starting to think that is less likely today than even back then.

