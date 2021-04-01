 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: On April Fools' Day, this occurred...
Question: Can you name what happened exactly 232 years ago today?

Answer: On April 1, 1789, the U.S. House of Representatives held its first-ever full meeting. Go ahead and insert your own April Fools' Day joke here.

