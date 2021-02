Question: True or false? It’s Valentine's Day, and women in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County are in one of the best places in America to find a man.

Answer: Statistically, that is true. While women easily outnumber men across America, that is not the case here, according to the 2010 Census Abstract. There are 87,281 men in McLean County, said the census, and only 81,330 women. By 2030, the census estimates that gap will widen, with 104,459 men to be here and 94,643 women.