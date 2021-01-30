 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: One kind of insulation you might not have thought about...
Question: Looking for alternate insulation for your home’s walls and around the windows? When one homeowner in Bloomington’s stately Dimmitt’s Grove neighborhood of 19th and early 20th century homes recently had workers pull out a few windows for replacement, they found what insulation from yesteryear? (1) 1912 Pantagraphs; (2) burlap; (3) old grass trimmings; (4) horse hair.

Answer: It was (4) horse hair, described as not that good of an insulation but readily available in 1912 when the home was built. (Thanks to Van Baker, the Dimmitt’s Grove neighborhood homeowner.)

