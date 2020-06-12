Flick Fact: One of America's best, post-pandemic? Bloomington?

Question: Using such metrics as house affordability, less population density and ability to work remotely from home, Business Insider magazine this week released the results of a national study it has entitled — “The 30 Best American Cities To Live In After The Pandemic” — and five cities from Illinois made the top 30. Can you name them?
Answer: 30. Danville; 28. Peoria; 5. Champaign; 4. Bloomington. And No. 1 – Springfield. Of Bloomington, the magazine says: “The share of jobs that could be done from home in Bloomington is 39.4%, and 72.2% of households spend less than 30% of their income on housing; both shares are higher than in most metro areas.”
