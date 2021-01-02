Flick Fact: Only Boulder, Rochester and Toledo are better than B-N in this way?

Question: “Disposable income” is the cash you have left from a paycheck after paying your monthly expenses, an amount that depends on how much you earn gauged against your area’s cost of living. Can you name the five best small and midsize cities in America for the most disposable income?



Answer: According to USA Today, the best places to live in America and have a little left in your paycheck are (1) Boulder, Colo.; (2) Rochester, Minn.; (3) Toledo, Ohio; (4) Bloomington, Ill.; and (5) Springfield, Ill. With the pandemic-spawned work-from-home trend that allows workers to not necessarily live in the cities in which they work, think about the advantages of being paid a NYC or San Francisco salary while living in Bloomington …