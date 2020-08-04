You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Only in Central Illinois? A 134-degree weather swing?
top story

Flick Fact: Only in Central Illinois? A 134-degree weather swing?

Question: It was 22 years ago, in 1998, that the Woodford County town of Congerville made American meteorological history. Do you know how that was done?

Answer: It had a 134-degree temperature swing in only a seven-month span, a swing that the National Weather Service says is a modern record. In January of 1998, it was 33 degrees below zero in Congerville. Only seven months later, during early August 1998, it was up to 101.

