 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Perhaps the most amazing Bloomington-Normal real-estate statistic
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Flick Fact: Perhaps the most amazing Bloomington-Normal real-estate statistic

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: A year or two ago, you could have your home on the real-estate market in B-N for months without a sale, in some cases to even momentarily take it off the market to get a fresh start and a new for-sale sign. How has that changed this year?

Answer: These days, post-lockdown with interest rates at near-record lows in an anxious-to-move-about time, the average on-market time of a home in Bloomington-Normal is nine days. That’s according to Mid-Illinois Realtors’ Association statistics. Amazingly, on a national level, the median on-market time is down to only seven days.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bloomington-Normal celebrates Memorial Day

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News