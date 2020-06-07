Flick Fact: Photos of 'undercover' B-N officers?

Answer: Yup, it's (4) Bloomington and the Post Amerikan newspaper. It was published from 1972 to 2004 in B-N, an underground, alternative newspaper run collectively by volunteers. It had entertaining features on alternative B-N lifestyles, “narced” on the McLean County sheriff and undercover police (even picturing them) and “covered” other "non white-bread" Bloomington happenings. And all of its issues now are online. That’s thanks to Gary Fritz, an associate professor at Eastern Illinois University who had an interest in the paper, and McLean County Museum of History librarian Bill Kemp who thought it a good time to digitally scan this “long-running, influential, and historically invaluable underground' publication.”