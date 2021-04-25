 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Popcorn lovers should especially love what county in Illinois?
Flick Fact: Popcorn lovers should especially love what county in Illinois?

Question: Popcorn is the “official snack food” of Illinois. Can you name the county with the most popcorn production?

Answer: It’s Mason County, southwest of Bloomington-Normal, with Mason City, Havana and Manito as its biggest towns. Next largest popcorn producers: Tazewell, Kankakee, Saline and, yes, McLean County.

Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

