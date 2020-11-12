 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Purposely go 100 mph? On Veterans Parkway?
Flick Fact: Purposely go 100 mph? On Veterans Parkway?

Question: Should you ever go 100 mph on Veterans Parkway?

Answer: No is, of course, the answer … unless you are officially testing the road for what it was originally created: 100 mph military traffic. Veterans Parkway, originally called the “Route 66 Beltline Bypass,” was first opened in 1941, just prior to America’s entry into World War II, as a way for military traffic traversing from Chicago to St. Louis to be able to skirt “around” B-N quickly. That included the specially created “soft curve” for 100 mph travel from East Oakland Avenue to Morrissey Drive.

