Flick Fact: Ready for a surprise? The state ravaged worst by the lockdown ...

Question: Illinois has one of the lower rates of those who have filed for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic. Can you name the state hardest hit by unemployed workers?

Answer: It is the most logical state to be hard-hit but likely the one that you did not guess: Hawaii. Nearly 30 percent of that state works in tourism-related jobs. In 2019, 10 million people visited as tourists. Since late March, tourism there has been non-existent.