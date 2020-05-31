You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Ready for a surprise? The state ravaged worst by the lockdown ...
Biggest Covid19 loser

 BILL FLICK

Question: Illinois has one of the lower rates of those who have filed for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic. Can you name the state hardest hit by unemployed workers?

Answer: It is the most logical state to be hard-hit but likely the one that you did not guess: Hawaii. Nearly 30 percent of that state works in tourism-related jobs. In 2019, 10 million people visited as tourists. Since late March, tourism there has been non-existent.

 

