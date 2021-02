Question: What do the Twin City restaurants Bishop's, Maverick, Sirloin Stockade, Shoney’s, Old Country Buffet and Shooters all have in common?

Answer: Until about the year 2000 or shortly thereafter, they were all among Bloomington-Normal’s most popular places to eat, all buffets that since have closed. Like malls, buffets that once were a staple of B-N dining seem not to be that anymore.