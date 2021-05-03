Flick Fact: Remember Cracker Jacks? What’s different today?

Question: Much of the popcorn in a longtime snack treat, Cracker Jacks (it’s a product born in Chicago in 1893), has been grown in Central Illinois. But other than area-grown popcorn, what is no longer in a box of Cracker Jacks?

Answer: Two things are missing — because of peanut allergies, the company has substantially reduced the number of peanuts (about nine per box, according to company info). But the biggest thing missing is the “prize,” a silly little trinket of some type that kids loved to find in the box. Now owned by Frito-Lay, Cracker Jacks quit putting “prizes” in the boxes in 2016.