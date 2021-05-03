Flick Fact: Remember Cracker Jacks? What’s different today?

Question: Much of the popcorn in a longtime snack treat, Cracker Jacks (it’s a product born in Chicago in 1893), has been grown in Central Illinois. But other than area-grown popcorn, what is no longer in a box of Cracker Jacks?
Answer: Two things are missing — because of peanut allergies, the company has substantially reduced the number of peanuts (about nine per box, according to company info). But the biggest thing missing is the “prize,” a silly little trinket of some type that kids loved to find in the box. Now owned by Frito-Lay, Cracker Jacks quit putting “prizes” in the boxes in 2016.
Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives
Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives
April 16, 1912 - Sinking of the Titanic
July 29, 1914 - World War I
May 23, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
September 02, 1945 - World War II
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
July 21,1969 - Moon landing
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
November 03, 2016 - Cubs win the World Series
Answer to Location 10
Scroll down for the answer.
Answer: Normal Public Library