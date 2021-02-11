Flick Fact: RIP — The oldest legend to ever perform in B-N?

Answer: It was then 91-year-old Hal Holbrook (he died last week at age 95) who in 2016 did his 90-minute-long, one-man signature show “Mark Twain Tonight” at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. That surpassed the previous oldest-record-holder, George Burns, who was 88 in 1986 when he played Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium. Holbrook, by the way, performed at least three times in B-N, usually rented a car while here, enjoyed the piano bar at Jim’s Steak House and, as he told his B-N audience at a 2008 show here, his “favorite restaurant because of their great waitresses” — the IHOP on East Empire.