Flick Fact: Shock of all shocks: The Muppets’ Big Bird went WHERE?

Question: In the popular 1985 Muppets movie “Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird,” at a pivotal point, Big Bird stands next to a huge map of the United States to chart his travels and there are only three American cities identified on the map. The city identified on the west coast is Los Angeles and the city identified on the east coast is New York City. Do you know the only city identified in the middle of America? (1) Chicago; (2) Indianapolis; (3) St. Louis; (4) Nashville; (5) Farmer City, Illinois.