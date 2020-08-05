Flick Fact: Sing me the song about Avanti’s

Question: A recent Flick Fact extolled the rising stardom of country singer Brett Eldredge, 34, the Paris, Illinois, product already with five No. 1 hits and who also often sings of his love for his hometown. If Brett’s parents become singers, what might they sing about?
Answer: Maybe Bloomington-Normal. Or even Avanti’s, the legendary restaurant. Eldredge’s mom, Robin Vonderlage Ethredge, is an Illinois State University alum and his dad, Chris, is a former Illinois Wesleyan basketball star during the Jack Sikma era in the mid-1970s. Avanti’s? "Dad loves the subs there,," says Brett. "So that's where we've always gone when in Bloomington-Normal.” Interestingly, the uncle of Chris Eldredge (Brett’s great uncle) is another B-N icon — Gene Smithson, the ISU coach from 1975-78, whose teams were 66-18, beat Larry Bird’s Indiana State squad and in 1978 were ranked as high as No. 13 nationally, still the best in ISU program history in the Division I era.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
