Flick Fact: Sing me the song about Avanti’s

Question: A recent Flick Fact extolled the rising stardom of country singer Brett Eldredge, 34, the Paris, Illinois, product already with five No. 1 hits and who also often sings of his love for his hometown. If Brett’s parents become singers, what might they sing about?

Answer: Maybe Bloomington-Normal. Or even Avanti’s, the legendary restaurant. Eldredge’s mom, Robin Vonderlage Ethredge, is an Illinois State University alum and his dad, Chris, is a former Illinois Wesleyan basketball star during the Jack Sikma era in the mid-1970s. Avanti’s? "Dad loves the subs there,," says Brett. "So that's where we've always gone when in Bloomington-Normal.” Interestingly, the uncle of Chris Eldredge (Brett’s great uncle) is another B-N icon — Gene Smithson, the ISU coach from 1975-78, whose teams were 66-18, beat Larry Bird’s Indiana State squad and in 1978 were ranked as high as No. 13 nationally, still the best in ISU program history in the Division I era.