Flick Fact: Singing happy 80th birthday to what famed Illinois-born restaurant?

Question: Can you name what nationally famous restaurant will celebrate its 80th birthday on Monday in Joliet? For extra credit, how does Bloomington also figure in the celebration?
Answer: It’s Dairy Queen. The first one opened on June 22, 1940, in Joliet, after its eventually famous custard was developed a few years earlier in Kankakee. Today, the world’s largest DQ Grille is at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Eastland Drive in Bloomington.
