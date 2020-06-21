You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Singing happy 80th birthday to what famed Illinois-born restaurant?
Flick Fact: Singing happy 80th birthday to what famed Illinois-born restaurant?

Illinois
BILL FLICK

Question: Can you name what nationally famous restaurant will celebrate its 80th birthday on Monday in Joliet? For extra credit, how does Bloomington also figure in the celebration?

Answer: It’s Dairy Queen. The first one opened on June 22, 1940, in Joliet, after its eventually famous custard was developed a few years earlier in Kankakee. Today, the world’s largest DQ Grille is at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Eastland Drive in Bloomington.

