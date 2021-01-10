 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: So why did Ronald Reagan pick Eureka College?
Question: Ronald Reagan often said his life and ambitions were largely shaped at Eureka College, that if not for his experiences there, his life might have taken an alternate course. Thus, the person who convinced Reagan to go to Eureka should probably get an asterisk by that person’s name as ultimately changing world history. Was that: (1) his mother; (2) his father; (3) his next-door neighbor in Dixon; (4) Margaret “Mugs” Cleaver?

Answer: (4). Margaret “Mugs” Cleaver, the minister's daughter back in Dixon who was Reagan’s high school sweetheart. If she had decided not to attend Eureka College, Reagan later admitted, he’d probably not have gone to Eureka.

