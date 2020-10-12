 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: So why is he called 'Reggie Redbird'?
Flick Fact: So why is he called 'Reggie Redbird'?

Illinois State University mascot Reggie Redbird dances to the Big Red Marching Machine during Kickoff with the Prez Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Brown Ballroom in Bone Student Center.

Question: Since 1960, a mascot “redbird” and feathered friend has been on the sidelines of Illinois State University sports, and in 1981, he took the name “Reggie,” as in “Reggie Redbird.” Do you know why the name?

Answer: Back in ’81, "Reggie" was named after New York Yankees’ star Reggie Jackson, who was a huge star and athletic icon at the time.

