Flick Fact: So why's that restaurant called RobDobs?
1 comment

Flick Fact: So why's that restaurant called RobDobs?

 BILL FLICK

Question: So why is that Bloomington restaurant called “RobDobs”?

Answer: Sixty-three years ago, when only 9 years old, “RobDobs” co-owner, Robert “Bob” Dobski competed in a drawing contest staged by a Chicago TV station, sketching a picture of his own mother. His father suggested he sign it, “RobDob.” 

 

1 comment
