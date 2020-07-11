You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Something you probably didn’t know Central Illinois corn this time of year …
Flick Fact: Something you probably didn't know Central Illinois corn this time of year …

A field of corn, with most of the stalks well over 5 feet in height, surround the Randolph Co-op Elevator south of Bloomington in 2014.

 DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph

Question: Between July 10 and 20, with adequate moisture and sunshine, just how much taller will that stalk of corn in Central Illinois grow EACH day? 

Answer: Between 3 to 4 inches a day, according to Illinois Agrinews. It is one of the fastest growth spurts of any being on the planet, superseded only by bamboo and sugar cane. Corn, by the way, is a grass.

