Flick Fact: Something you probably didn’t know Central Illinois corn this time of year …

Question: Between July 10 and 20, with adequate moisture and sunshine, just how much taller will that stalk of corn in Central Illinois grow EACH day?
Answer: Between 3 to 4 inches a day, according to Illinois Agrinews. It is one of the fastest growth spurts of any being on the planet, superseded only by bamboo and sugar cane. Corn, by the way, is a grass.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
