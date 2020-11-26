Flick Fact: Thanksgiving ... Is Central Illinois the Ground Zero to America’s popular eating day?

Question: As America gulps down turkey, corn and pumpkin pie today in voracious proportions, can you name the three Central Illinois communities that are especially appreciative?

Answer: Among them: (1) Morton, the U.S. pumpkin capital, where within 50 miles of the town, 85 percent of America’s pumpkins are harvested; (2) any town in McLean County, among world leaders in corn production; and (3) Tremont, the town so famous for its turkeys it even has a Turkey Festival.