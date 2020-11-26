 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Thanksgiving ... Is Central Illinois the Ground Zero to America’s popular eating day?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Thanksgiving ... Is Central Illinois the Ground Zero to America’s popular eating day?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: As America gulps down turkey, corn and pumpkin pie today in voracious proportions, can you name the three Central Illinois communities that are especially appreciative?

Answer: Among them: (1) Morton, the U.S. pumpkin capital, where within 50 miles of the town, 85 percent of America’s pumpkins are harvested; (2) any town in McLean County, among world leaders in corn production; and (3) Tremont, the town so famous for its turkeys it even has a Turkey Festival.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New treatment excites respiratory therapist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News