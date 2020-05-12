Flick Fact: That B-N man who hit No. 1 in all of America

Question: It was Little Richard, who died Saturday, who dominated the rock ‘n roll charts in the late 1950s and early 1960s, along with such artists as Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Bobby Darin, Richie Havens and the Big Bopper … except in 1961. Do you know who hit No. 1 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” in 1961?

Answer: That was Joe Dowell, a lifelong Bloomington man who performed often for local clubs and organizations, and in 1961 (backed by organist Ray Stevens) recorded "Wooden Heart” that rocketed to No. 1 in America, sold more than 1 million copies and gained Dowell a gold record. He had two further hits, "Bridge of Love" (US #50) and "Little Red Rented Rowboat" (US #23) but then went into writing and singing advertising jingles. Dowell died in 2016 in Bloomington at age 73.