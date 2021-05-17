Flick Fact: That largely unknown 'other' Coffee Hound store in Normal...

Question: A local favorite for a coffee, there are two Coffee Hounds in Bloomington (one on Main downtown and another on East Washington next to Green Top Grocery) and one in uptown Normal. And there’s one other, too. Can you name where that is?

Answer: It’s in the atrium of Rivian, the automotive technology company building electric vehicles in west Normal. According to a recent Chicago Tribune account, when visiting the ex-Mitsubishi Motors plant in 2016, Rivian founder RJ Scaringe liked what he saw and “fell in love with Normal during a visit to Coffee Hound” in uptown. Thus, Rivian has its own Coffee Hound, too. Coffee Hound itself was started in 2002 by owners Steve and April Fritzen.