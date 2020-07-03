Flick Fact: The 10 worst days of a year to drive your car

Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Question: True or false? You need to be an especially safe driver today, tomorrow and especially on July 4.

Answer: That’s true. July 2 is the ninth deadliest day of the entire year to be on the roads, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics. Tomorrow is No. 2. July 4 is the deadliest day of the year. The top 10 deadliest days of a year to drive: (1) July 4; (2) July 3; (3) Dec. 23; (4) Aug. 3; (5) Jan. 1; (6) Aug. 6; (7) Aug. 4; (8) Aug. 12; (9) July 2; (10) Sept. 2.