Flick Fact: The 10 worst days of a year to drive your car

Question: True or false? You need to be an especially safe driver today, tomorrow and especially on July 4.
Answer: That’s true. July 2 is the ninth deadliest day of the entire year to be on the roads, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics. Tomorrow is No. 2. July 4 is the deadliest day of the year. The top 10 deadliest days of a year to drive: (1) July 4; (2) July 3; (3) Dec. 23; (4) Aug. 3; (5) Jan. 1; (6) Aug. 6; (7) Aug. 4; (8) Aug. 12; (9) July 2; (10) Sept. 2.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
