Flick Fact: The amazing number of claims State Farm will process today...

Question: By this time tomorrow, Bloomington-based State Farm will have processed how many more insurance claims? (1) 1,500; (2) 22,000; (3) 12,000; (4) 18,700.
Answer: Each day, State Farm says it processes (2) 22,000 claims.
