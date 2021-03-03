 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The amazing number of claims State Farm will process today...
Flick Fact: The amazing number of claims State Farm will process today...

Question: By this time tomorrow, Bloomington-based State Farm will have processed how many more insurance claims? (1) 1,500; (2) 22,000; (3) 12,000; (4) 18,700.

Answer: Each day, State Farm says it processes (2) 22,000 claims.

Remember these unique Central Illinois landmarks through the years?

