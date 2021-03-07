Flick Fact: The American president who couldn’t get enough to eat in Bloomington?

Question: Can you name the U.S. president who is said to have been so hungry while once visiting a home at 1316 E. Washington St. in Bloomington that he engulfed nearly half of a pineapple upside-down cake?

Answer: That was in 1965 when President Lyndon B. Johnson was in town for the funeral of world diplomat/two-time Democratic presidential candidate Adlai E. Stevenson II. Story goes, Johnson had not eaten all day when he and his wife, Lady Bird Johnson, flew in for the funeral and afterward, at the Stevenson home, sat down and surrendered to “an especially large helping” of a pineapple upside-down cake that a friend had brought to the home.